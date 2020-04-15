Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

John Curtis Lyon Jr., 79, of Vernon, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.



John was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his cherished wife of 57 years, Sally (Jones) Lyon; a son, Andrew H. Lyon of Tolland, along with his wife, Tonya, and daughters, Julia and Natalie; a son, John C. Lyon III of Tolland along with his wife, Cheryl, and their children, Olivia, Jackson, and Ian; and a daughter, Jennifer (Lyon) Jensen of Tolland, along with her husband, Adam, and their sons, Luke, Seth, and Garrett. He is also survived by two sisters, Beverly (Lyon) Lugdon of Orono, Maine, and Jacqueline (Lyon) Testori of Manchester; along with several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his sisters, Nadine (Lyon) Jones of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and Marilyn (Lyon) Fish of Poland, Maine.



John was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Brookton, Maine, to John C. Lyon and Beatrice (Lilley) Lyon. It was there that he met his future wife, Sally, as a child. The two came to Connecticut in search of jobs and were married on July 14, 1962, in Brookton. John started his own business in 1974 with a friend and was a successful business owner of Carbax, Inc. for 40 years. He was very involved in youth sports and town sports programs for Vernon for many years. He touched many lives coaching little league baseball and recreational basketball. He also played recreational basketball and softball late into his life, last playing for the Vernon Senior Softball League on the Falcons. He was a fan of the New York Yankees, the Boston Celtics, and the UConn Huskies. He always loved doing anything in his power to help others. John's greatest pride and joy was his family. He was never happier than when he was surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.



Due to the coronavirus, funeral services will be celebrated in the future, with the place, date, and times to be announced.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to Vernon-Rockville Little League at P.O. Box 3087, Vernon, CT, 06066.



