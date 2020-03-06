Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 (860)-623-4292 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 View Map Service 12:00 PM Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John D. "Red" Barry, 85, husband of the late Glenna (Pond) Barry, of East Windsor, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



Red was born on Dec. 26, 1934, in Hartford, to Edward and Edna (Danielson) Barry. Red was a 1953 graduate of Ellsworth High School in South Windsor. A man of integrity and pride, he was employed by the W.C. Bonner Co. (Diversey Co.). After his retirement in 1999, he found joy in woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to the coast of Maine, and vacationing with his dear friends in South Carolina. With his immaculate driving record and gift of gab, he enjoyed his time in retirement as a service driver for Lia Honda of Enfield. He was an avid Red Sox and UConn Huskies basketball fan.



He will be dearly missed by his children, Lynn Daniel and her husband, Michael, of Windsor Locks, Laurie Charette and her husband, Kevin, of South Windsor, Karen LeBlanc and her husband, Jerry, of Enfield; Tony Gadola and his wife, Karen, of Vernon; his grandchildren, Jamie Daniel and her husband, Ryan Nilsson, Nicole Daniel, Joe Charette, Josh Daniel, Steph LeBlanc, Jake Charette, Victoria LeBlanc, Jared Charette, Mike and Cameron Gadola; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Hadley Nilsson, whom he adored. He is also survived by his sister, Thelma Pease. He also leaves special friends Tony and Audie Daniel. Red also leaves to mourn his loss a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends, including his high school friends that he met with once a month. Red was predeceased by siblings Aileen Brown and husband, Robert, Edward Barry and wife, Joan, Betty Wheelock and husband, Edward, Ann (Nancy) Madsen and husband, Edward (Red), and brother-in-law Jack Pease.



Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral home service at noon on Saturday, March 7, at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Barry-Poulter Post 40, 7 Gardner St., East Windsor, CT 06088.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







John D. "Red" Barry, 85, husband of the late Glenna (Pond) Barry, of East Windsor, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.Red was born on Dec. 26, 1934, in Hartford, to Edward and Edna (Danielson) Barry. Red was a 1953 graduate of Ellsworth High School in South Windsor. A man of integrity and pride, he was employed by the W.C. Bonner Co. (Diversey Co.). After his retirement in 1999, he found joy in woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to the coast of Maine, and vacationing with his dear friends in South Carolina. With his immaculate driving record and gift of gab, he enjoyed his time in retirement as a service driver for Lia Honda of Enfield. He was an avid Red Sox and UConn Huskies basketball fan.He will be dearly missed by his children, Lynn Daniel and her husband, Michael, of Windsor Locks, Laurie Charette and her husband, Kevin, of South Windsor, Karen LeBlanc and her husband, Jerry, of Enfield; Tony Gadola and his wife, Karen, of Vernon; his grandchildren, Jamie Daniel and her husband, Ryan Nilsson, Nicole Daniel, Joe Charette, Josh Daniel, Steph LeBlanc, Jake Charette, Victoria LeBlanc, Jared Charette, Mike and Cameron Gadola; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Hadley Nilsson, whom he adored. He is also survived by his sister, Thelma Pease. He also leaves special friends Tony and Audie Daniel. Red also leaves to mourn his loss a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends, including his high school friends that he met with once a month. Red was predeceased by siblings Aileen Brown and husband, Robert, Edward Barry and wife, Joan, Betty Wheelock and husband, Edward, Ann (Nancy) Madsen and husband, Edward (Red), and brother-in-law Jack Pease.Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral home service at noon on Saturday, March 7, at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Barry-Poulter Post 40, 7 Gardner St., East Windsor, CT 06088.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close