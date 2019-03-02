Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Crabb. View Sign

John D. Crabb, 78, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of Kathleen (Hogan) Crabb entered into Eternal Rest on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Bickford Health Care Center.John was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Houlton, Maine, the son of the late Donald M. and Jennie (Ramsey) Crabb. John retired after 33 years from Iron Workers Local 15 in Hartford.In addition to his wife of 58 years, Kathleen, he is survived by three children, Deborah Marconi of Windsor Locks, Cindy Jacques of Enfield, and John Hogan Crabb of Windsor Locks; five grandchildren, Raymond Marconi and his wife, Sarah of Orange, Kristin Belisle and her husband, Robert of Salem, Massachusetts, Matthew Jacques and Danielle Jacques both of Enfield, and Jack Hogan Crabb of Windsor Locks; four sisters, Joyce Bohler of Canada, Noreen Berry of Houlton, Sandra Woods of Florida, and Marietta Smith and her husband, Ronald of Houlton; and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by four brothers, Richard, Ansel, Gale, and James Crabb.John's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bickford Health Care for the wonderful and compassionate care he received.Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home.

