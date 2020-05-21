John D. Snyder Jr., (born John D Snyder III), 84, of Somers, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020.
Born Aug. 10, 1935, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John "Jack" and Catherine (Innes) Snyder. On Jan. 29, 1958, John was married to his beloved wife of over 56 years, the late Fay (Godwin) Snyder, and together they resided in Somers for over 25 years. John enjoyed a long career in the wholesale upholstery industry, beginning as a sales associate and retiring as a vice president. In his spare time and in retirement, he enjoyed travelling, visiting the beach, reading and spending time with family.
John will be greatly missed by his two children, Nancy Fleury and her husband, Dan, of Mendon, Massachusetts, and Dan Snyder and his wife, Deceil Moore, of Malone, New York; his five grandchildren, Sarah, Alexander, David, and Matthew Fleury, and Elara Moore Snyder; his great-grandchild, Fay Hua Fleury; and his companion of five years, Pat Jerome.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.somersfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 21 to May 25, 2020.