John "Jack" Durnin Jr.
1956 - 2020
John "Jack" Durnin Jr., 92, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 9, 2020.

Born in Windsor Locks, he was the son of the late John and Ellen Durnin of Windsor Locks. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Quilivan) Durnin for 69 years. Jack was a World War II veteran and graduated from Brown University, Class of 1950. An avid sports fan and golfer, he was a member of Quidnessett Country Club for over 50 years. He was an employee of Amica Mutual Insurance for 39 years until his retirement in 1989.

Besides his wife he is survived by two children, Paul Durnin of Cranston, Rhode Island, and Ellen Conley and her husband, John, of Rumford, Rhode Island; daughter-in-law, Christine Durnin of Cumberland, Rhode Island; and two granddaughters, Madison and Mackenzie of Rumford. He was the father of the late Kevin Michael and John Durnin III.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Burial with military honors was private.

Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice.

www.hillfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Memories & Condolences

25 entries
July 24, 2020
Paul and family - please accept my condolences on the loss of your father.
Joe Leander
Friend
July 24, 2020
Paul and family - please accept my condolences on your loss.
Joe Leander
Friend
July 23, 2020
Joan,

I'm so sorry for your loss and I loved working for you and Jack, you were like family to me and Jack will be greatly missed! Jack was very special, he touched my heart. You and your family are in my prayers.
Diane M DeRobbio
Friend
July 20, 2020
Joan and Paul,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Emanuella, Mikala and Mark
Emanuella, Mikala and Mark
Friend
July 19, 2020
Thank you for sharing Jack with all of us at St. Elizabeths. He was a pleasure to help take care of. He will forever be my favorite dancing partner. Boy could he move! Where ever you are Mr. Durnin, save me a dance.. I was certainly blessed to have known you even if it was for only a short while. My condolences to the whole Durnin family. Rest in peace my friend, until we meet again.
~Mary Kate (cna)
Mary Kate Villacres
Friend
July 17, 2020
Joan, We are so very sorry for your loss. Jack was a perfect gentleman!
Robert & Corinne Tierney
Friend
July 17, 2020
Joan and family - I'm so sorry for these losses. You and Jack have been so good to us over the years. I always loved lunch at the club. And the time Jack took Pete and I to Newport - great afternoon. And several times just talking in your family room during our trips east. You and Jack will always be in my heart and I pray for you every day.
Sharyn Kovalesky
Family
July 17, 2020
It saddened me to see Jacks obituary in todays paper. I worked with Jack at Amica and remember him fondly as a great guy with a sense of humor. My sincere condolences to his family.
Raul Silvia
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Dear Durnin family,
My deepest condolences and sympathy for the recent passings in your family.
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to you Mrs. Durnin for the loss of Mr. Durnin, your husband and John, your son and to Ellen and Paul for the loss of your father and brother.
May you find peace and Comfort in shared memories.
Fondly,
Ann Salvatore Mooney
( from the Forge Rd. Neighborhood)
Ann (Salvatore) Mooney
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike Blasi
Friend
July 16, 2020
Dear Joan & Family
Ed & I are sending our deepest sympathies on the passing of our friend and neighbor Jack. We will always remember our good times on Forge Road and
Quidnessett . Our prayers are with you at this time for the journey you have been through these last few weeks. Jack was kind gentleman who will never be forgotten.
Love
Linda & Ed alessandrini
linda & Ed Alessandrini
Friend
July 12, 2020
Paul, I dont know where I came up with David, but I certainly meant to say John. My apologies. Nonetheless, hang in there.
Steve Holland
Friend
July 10, 2020
Jack, Paul & family
Im so sorry to hear of Davids passing. Just want you guys to know Im thinking of you. God bless.
Steve Holland
Friend
July 10, 2020
Paul, please know the Jackson Family has you and your family in our hearts as you grieve another brother. I wondered looking at his picture if he was ever mistaken as your twin. Please take care.
Tracey Jackson
Neighbor
July 9, 2020
Paul, So sorry to hear of your loss.
Bill Nicholson
Friend
July 9, 2020
Sorry sorry for your loss Joan, my heart goes out to you and your family. Sincerly and with love, Diane
Diane DeRobbio
Friend
July 9, 2020
Joan, Paul and Ellen, I'm so sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to you and your family.
Diane DeRobbio
Friend
July 8, 2020
Scott Teller
Classmate
July 8, 2020
Mr. & Mrs. Durnin and family, please accept our sincere condolences. We are so sorry to hear about Johns passing. May you find comfort in the love and prayers of family and friends. May John rest in eternal peace. Our deepest sympathies, Steve & Karan Proulx
Steve &Karan Proulx
Friend
July 8, 2020
Paul, sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Billy Winn
Friend
July 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you..So sorry to hear you and family have lost another loved one..May you find comfort & strength in your memories of time spent with him
David & Linda Bibee
Friend
July 8, 2020
To Paul and the Durnin Family,
Please accept my deepest condolences on the recent passing of John. I hope the many kind words of family and friends will help you through this difficult time. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless!!
John Strain
Friend
July 8, 2020
Dear Bob and Joan,
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of John. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
With Sincere Sympathy,
Jan Freeborn
QCC
Jan
Friend
July 8, 2020
My Dearest Joan and Family,
I am so deeply saddened to read of the passing of John I am praying for all of you at this time . May all the beautiful memories you have as a family keep you strong through this difficult time. Ed & I are sending our love & prayers.
linda a alessandrini
Friend
July 8, 2020
Paul, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Blasi
Friend
