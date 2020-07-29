John "Jack" Durnin Jr., 92, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 9, 2020.
Born in Windsor Locks, he was the son of the late John and Ellen Durnin of Windsor Locks. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Quilivan) Durnin for 69 years. Jack was a World War II veteran and graduated from Brown University, Class of 1950. An avid sports fan and golfer, he was a member of Quidnessett Country Club for over 50 years. He was an employee of Amica Mutual Insurance for 39 years until his retirement in 1989.
Besides his wife he is survived by two children, Paul Durnin of Cranston, Rhode Island, and Ellen Conley and her husband, John, of Rumford, Rhode Island; daughter-in-law, Christine Durnin of Cumberland, Rhode Island; and two granddaughters, Madison and Mackenzie of Rumford. He was the father of the late Kevin Michael and John Durnin III.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Burial with military honors was private.
Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or a charity of your choice
