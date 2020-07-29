Thank you for sharing Jack with all of us at St. Elizabeths. He was a pleasure to help take care of. He will forever be my favorite dancing partner. Boy could he move! Where ever you are Mr. Durnin, save me a dance.. I was certainly blessed to have known you even if it was for only a short while. My condolences to the whole Durnin family. Rest in peace my friend, until we meet again.

