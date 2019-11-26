Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Anderson. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on July 25, 1933, the loving son to the late Carl and Elsie (Abbott) Anderson. John proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his service he began a career with Pratt & Whitney, which he was dedicated to for 32 years before retiring. John made his home with the late Patricia J. (O'Reilly) Anderson and enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage. Together they were members of the Fenton Finders of New England and enjoyed antiquing.



John is survived by three children, Linda Hutkin and her husband, Jerry, of Woodbury, New Jersey, John E. Anderson Jr., and his wife, Elizabeth, of Mantua, New Jersey, and Eric Anderson of Ellington; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by a son, H. James "Jim" Anderson; brothers, Carl, William, and Robert Anderson; and sisters, Barbara Jaworski and Dorothy Anderson.



Services have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels and will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of John may be made to , Donor Services PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090.



