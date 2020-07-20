John E. Hibbard, 84, of Hebron, beloved husband of the late Bernice S. Hibbard, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center after a life well lived.Born in Woodstock on March 27, 1936, he was the devoted son of the late John E. and Sigrid (Nyholm) Hibbard. John had a lifetime love for the outdoors. A 1958 graduate of UConn with a degree in silviculture, John became known as a passionate advocate and steward of the Connecticut landscape. After his compulsory military service and several years working in Florida for the USDA, John became executive director (secretary) of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, where he lobbied the state legislature for passage of the Landowner Liability Law, served on state task forces for farmland preservation and dairy industry preservation, and was involved in creating Connecticut's Forest Practices Act, as well as Connecticut's Environment 2000 plan. For his lifetime of service, John was presented with an Environmental Merit Award of Lifetime Achievement by the EPA, and recognized with proclamations by both the town of Hebron and state of Connecticut.Upon moving to Hebron in 1966, John expanded his life of public service, becoming active in Hebron politics, serving on a number of boards and committees, including stints as town moderator, as a member of the Charter Commission, and as chair of both the Boards of Selectmen and Finance.In his private life, John was devoted to his family in Woodstock. He spent many weekends of his adult life doing chores like chopping wood and maintaining Christmas tree fields for his father and his father's siblings. When Bernice became ill with MS, for 16 years he turned his focus to her care. He loved riding his tractor and tending to his vegetable garden, sharing its bounty far and wide. John was a good man, a man of quiet faith who would help anyone in need.John will be forever loved and remembered by his daughter, Beth Hibbard of Vernon, and his friend and neighbor, Ron Fitch of Hebron. In addition to Bernice, John was predeceased his sister, Ann Redman, his uncle, Raymond Hibbard, and his aunts, Mary and F. Veronica Hibbard.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Forest and Park Associationor the Gilead Congregational Church, 672 Gilead St. Hebron, CT 06248.To leave online condolences, please visit the Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home website at