Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Murzyn. View Sign





He was born in Hartford, the son of John F. and Irene (McNear) Murzyn. Jack lived in Coventry and attended Windham High School. He graduated in June of 1955 and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. He was honorably discharged in February 1959. Jack worked for TRW, at Pratt & Whitney as a supervisor, and as an electrical engineering tech for Gerber Scientific. He lived a very private life, loved bowling, crosswords, sudoku, and animals. He had many talents and in his early years played guitar and sang at both the Lakeside in Coventry, and the Free Spirit in Vernon.



Jack is survived by his children, James Murzyn and wife, Lisa, of Coventry, Tracy Ann Fisher and husband, Glenn, of Stuart, Florida; a brother, Arthur "Art" Murzyn and wife, Diane, of Marlborough; and former wife, Carol Brolin of Coventry. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy White and husband, Kenneth, of Tolland; and his daughter, Donna Corcoran of Glastonbury.



There will be no calling hours.



Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery, Baxter Street, Tolland, for a graveside service.



To leave a message of condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



John Edward Murzyn, 81, of Tolland, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness.He was born in Hartford, the son of John F. and Irene (McNear) Murzyn. Jack lived in Coventry and attended Windham High School. He graduated in June of 1955 and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. He was honorably discharged in February 1959. Jack worked for TRW, at Pratt & Whitney as a supervisor, and as an electrical engineering tech for Gerber Scientific. He lived a very private life, loved bowling, crosswords, sudoku, and animals. He had many talents and in his early years played guitar and sang at both the Lakeside in Coventry, and the Free Spirit in Vernon.Jack is survived by his children, James Murzyn and wife, Lisa, of Coventry, Tracy Ann Fisher and husband, Glenn, of Stuart, Florida; a brother, Arthur "Art" Murzyn and wife, Diane, of Marlborough; and former wife, Carol Brolin of Coventry. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy White and husband, Kenneth, of Tolland; and his daughter, Donna Corcoran of Glastonbury.There will be no calling hours.Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery, Baxter Street, Tolland, for a graveside service.To leave a message of condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close