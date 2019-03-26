John Edward Murzyn, 81, of Tolland, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Murzyn.
He was born in Hartford, the son of John F. and Irene (McNear) Murzyn. Jack lived in Coventry and attended Windham High School. He graduated in June of 1955 and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. He was honorably discharged in February 1959. Jack worked for TRW, at Pratt & Whitney as a supervisor, and as an electrical engineering tech for Gerber Scientific. He lived a very private life, loved bowling, crosswords, sudoku, and animals. He had many talents and in his early years played guitar and sang at both the Lakeside in Coventry, and the Free Spirit in Vernon.
Jack is survived by his children, James Murzyn and wife, Lisa, of Coventry, Tracy Ann Fisher and husband, Glenn, of Stuart, Florida; a brother, Arthur "Art" Murzyn and wife, Diane, of Marlborough; and former wife, Carol Brolin of Coventry. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy White and husband, Kenneth, of Tolland; and his daughter, Donna Corcoran of Glastonbury.
There will be no calling hours.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery, Baxter Street, Tolland, for a graveside service.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit
www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019