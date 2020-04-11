Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Emil "Jack" Rajala. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Jack was born April 9, 1930, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the son of the late Sadie B. (Johnson) Dickson Teto Sakkinen. Jack lived in Broad Brook for more than 60 years and over that time he touched many lives in the community. He worked as principal of Broad Book Elementary School for nearly 20 years. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, was president of the town's Little League board of directors, helped found the East Windsor High School Booster Club and served as treasurer of Cub Scout Pack 89. His impact extended to all parts of the community as he served as first selectman of East Windsor 1993-1997. He was chairman of the police commission and board of education and served on numerous other town boards and committees. He was a member of the East Windsor



Jack is survived by his children, David and his partner, Chris, of Florida; Dennis and Adeline, of Broad Brook; Donald and Heidi, of Old Lyme; Daniel and Robin, of Broad Brook; Douglas and his friend, Beth, of East Windsor; and his lifelong friend, William "Billy" Sligar of Broad Brook. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Sarah and her spouse, Jennifer; Thomas and his wife, Amy; Christopher, Samantha, Ashlee, Caitlin, Colin and his fiancé, Carrie, Caroline, Matthew, Shannon and her husband, Brian, Tucker, Dillon; and his great-grandchildren, Fiona and Dylan, who dearly loved their "Grampa Jack." Jack also leaves behind his brother, Paul Teto, of Florida; two sisters, Beatrice Stepton, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts; and Kaye Wilson,of Keene, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, William Teto; and stepfather, William H. Teto.



Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 virus, a private burial will be held with immediate family only. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date when loved ones and friends can come together safely.



Donations in Jack's memory can be made to Broad Brook Library, P.O. Box 94, Broad Brook, CT 06106 or EWHS Booster Club, Attn: Kristin Blume, EWHS, 76 S. Main St., East Windsor, CT 06088.



