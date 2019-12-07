John F. Bernaski of Wilton Manors, Florida, formerly of East Windsor, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital in Florida.
Johnny was born on Aug. 22, 1947, in Hartford. He is predeceased by his parents, Frances (Tomassi) and Bernard Bernaski Sr. and by his beloved older brother, Bernie Jr. He is survived by his sisters, Susan Bernaski of Windsor Locks, Janice Smith of Suffield, and Irene Tomasello (Leonard) of New Milford; and his sister-in-law, Dolores (Pellegrini), of Chanhassen, Minnesota. He also leaves eight nieces and nephews who remember a fun-loving young uncle.
After graduating from East Windsor High School in 1966, Johnny proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He moved to Florida in the early 1970s and decided that the lure of the warm weather and proximity of the ocean and water sports were all he needed to make his home there.
Burial will be private.
Riddle
Kaye-Ruth (Phelps) Riddle, of West Hartford, formerly of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019.
She had been a resident of the Enfield community for several years and was the widow of Robert Storrs Riddle, who died in 1988.
She is survived by her friends that were like family, Meg Sheehan and Patricia Albee and their families of West Hartford.
Private services and burial will be held in the North Canton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Enfield Dial-A-Ride, 110 High St., Enfield, CT 06082.
For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
