Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244





Johnny was born on Aug. 22, 1947, in Hartford. He is predeceased by his parents, Frances (Tomassi) and Bernard Bernaski Sr. and by his beloved older brother, Bernie Jr. He is survived by his sisters, Susan Bernaski of Windsor Locks, Janice



After graduating from East Windsor High School in 1966, Johnny proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He moved to Florida in the early 1970s and decided that the lure of the warm weather and proximity of the ocean and water sports were all he needed to make his home there.



Burial will be private.



Riddle



Kaye-Ruth (Phelps) Riddle, of West Hartford, formerly of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019.



She had been a resident of the Enfield community for several years and was the widow of Robert Storrs Riddle, who died in 1988.



She is survived by her friends that were like family, Meg Sheehan and Patricia Albee and their families of West Hartford.



Private services and burial will be held in the North Canton Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Enfield Dial-A-Ride, 110 High St., Enfield, CT 06082.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



