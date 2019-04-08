Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John F. "Jack" Hill Sr., 78, of Stafford Springs, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, son of the late John F.L. and Frances (Wakefield) Hill. Jack served our country in the U.S. Army and was a retired State Trooper from the Connecticut State Police. After his retirement, he was head of Safety and Security at Johnson Memorial Hospital, a judicial marshall at Rockville Superior Court, and he worked at Stafford Motor Speedway for many years. Jack was a member of the American Legion Post No. 79 in New Port Richey, Florida, and the Wolcott Lodge No. 60 in Stafford Springs. He also enjoyed golf, fishing, and NASCAR racing.



Jack is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Nancy (McGuire) Hill; five children, Faye Donnelly and her husband, Warren, Cari Fortier, Brenda Satlin and her husband, Joe, Amanda Ruiz and her husband, Carlos, and John F. Hill Jr. and his wife, Courtney; eight grandchildren, Greg and his wife, Sarah, James, Zachary, Jake, Josh, Isabella, Noah, and Mason; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Neil; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Ingrid McGuire; three sisters, Donna Bird and her husband, Fred, Cheryl Woronecki and her husband, Joe, and Christine Boudreau and her husband, Al; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Mark Fortier.



His funeral service will be held Thursday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by burial at Stafford Springs Cemetery.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, April 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.



