John F. Kucavich Jr., 66, passed away on Thursday, April 16, in Hartford, at St. Francis Hospital.



He is survived by Luci Kucavich; their son, John, his wife, Cheryl, his granddaughter, Kailey; his sister, Barbara Cofer; loving in-laws; nieces; nephews; and a host of longtime friends and neighbors. John also leaves, to cherish his memories, longtime partner, Debbie Casarella and her family. John is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Yolanda (Londie Spaciano) Kucavich.



John was born in Hartford, raised in Enfield, after the family moved there when he was six years old. He remained after graduating from Enfield High School in 1971 and started his journey as a car mechanic. He was first a mechanic at Fiore Oldsmobile in Enfield before becoming the proud co-owner of Connecticut Valley Auto with his friend and business partner, Carl Pagano, for 24 years. John was an avid boater and fisherman of the sea, while docking his boat on and off for over 35 years in Mystic. His career as a mechanic was not just a job, but a passion for his love of automobiles. He enjoyed drag racing the cars that he and his friend, Ducky (Alan Pohorylo), built at CT Dragway and Lebanon Valley. Later in life that love turned into collecting and restoring classic cars. The last few years for John were medically an up and down roller coaster; his son, John, advocating for him every step of the way, will miss him terribly. He will carry on the traditions that his father held so dear, since he taught him how to spin a wrench and cast a line from a very early age.



The family would like to express our deepest appreciation for Debbie, Richard and Pat Lajoie, all the longtime friends and neighbors for all their help these past few years. Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated and will be remembered always.



Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private and entrusted to Browne Memorial Chapel of Enfield.



A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



For online condolences, please visit



www.brownememorialchapel.com



Memorial donations can be made in John's honor to , Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Enfield Community Cat Project Inc., 14 Perry Lane, Enfield, CT 06082-4119.







