John Francis Walsh, 89, passed away peacefully at his home overlooking Tinker Pond on Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Feb. 7, 1931, in Hartford, John was the son of the late Laura (Wohllebe) Walsh and John Walsh. John graduated from Weaver High School in 1949 and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army as an Army Airborne Ranger during the Korean War. John received his army medical training in San Antonio, Texas, and developed many lifelong friendships. He worked for 44 years as a facility planner at Pratt and Whitney where he met the love of his life, Joan Conran.
John and Joan were married for 64 beautiful years and lived life to the fullest. They were longtime residents of Bolton, where they raised three children, and enjoyed summers at their favorite spot on Spofford Lake, New Hampshire, and winters in Vero Beach, Florida. In John's retirement years, he was active with the 13th Company Rangers, meticulously planning many reunions and events.
Those who knew John best, appreciated his energy, spirit, and love for life. John was the core of the family and passed down his love, drive, and resilience, to many subsequent generations.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Walsh of Hartford; his brother, Richard Walsh and his wife, Francis, of East Hartford; his brother, Ronald Walsh and his wife, Denise, of Marston's Mills, Massachusetts; his brother, Laurence Walsh and his wife, Jeanne, of Killingworth, and his son-in-law Brunig (Wally) Moske.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joan Walsh, of Bolton; son Michael Walsh and wife, Denise, of Tolland; daughter Laura Moske of Bolton; son Timothy Walsh and wife, Ann, of Bolton; grandchildren, Ashley Phelan and husband, Jack, Kyle Conn and husband, Jason, Brian Moske and wife, Kelly, Sara Quilici and husband, Christopher, Andrea Cropley and husband, Alex, and Matthew Walsh and fiancée, Heather Diversi; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Margaret, John, Lillian, Jacqueline, Matthew, and one on the way; brother-in-law, Thomas Conran Jr.; sister-in-law, Louise Conran of East Hartford; and many nieces, nephews, and other beloved friends and relatives.
The family would like to express its gratitude to caregiver Jeffrey Valace for his unending support, friendship, and devotion to John.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalwww.stjude.org/donate
A prayer service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
"Rangers Lead The Way."