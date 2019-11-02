Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Franzosa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Franzosa, 98, of Manchester died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at home. John is survived by Katie, his wife of 75 years; his six children, John (Maureen), Judy Donnelly (Jim), Rick (Mary Gormally-Franzosa), Dave (Pat), Chris, and Cathy; 17 grandchildren, 15 (soon to be 17) great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.



John was born in Somerville, Massachusetts to Pasquale and Evelina (Testa) Franzosa, the youngest of their eight children. John was a



John had a passion for music. He played guitar, mandolin, violin, piano, and virtually every band instrument that his six children brought home from school. A long-time parishioner at St. Bridget Church, his beautiful tenor voice could be heard from the choir loft for over 60 years.



He instilled in his children a love of engineering and science, the mysteries of the internal combustion engine, and how to look for meteors. He always found a way to fix broken appliances, bikes, and toys. His children never doubted that Dad could fix anything. He introduced them to Robert Benchley, Bob & Ray, and the Marx Brothers and fostered in them a love of silliness that they passed on to the next generation and beyond. A life-long Boston Red Sox fan, John was proud to share a birthdate with Ted Williams.



John's family wishes to thank our care givers, Rose, Cloverlyn, Adwoa, and Tina, for their years of round-the-clock dedication, love, and care, allowing John and Katie to remain together in the home that they love.



At his request, his body was donated to the University of Connecticut School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program for training of future doctors. A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Bridget School, 74 Main St., Manchester CT 06042. And from his kids to Dad: Hap!







John Franzosa, 98, of Manchester died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at home. John is survived by Katie, his wife of 75 years; his six children, John (Maureen), Judy Donnelly (Jim), Rick (Mary Gormally-Franzosa), Dave (Pat), Chris, and Cathy; 17 grandchildren, 15 (soon to be 17) great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.John was born in Somerville, Massachusetts to Pasquale and Evelina (Testa) Franzosa, the youngest of their eight children. John was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1943. On Oct. 28, 1944, he married Catherine (Katie) Ricci Franzosa, whom he had met as a child playing in his backyard. In 1948, they moved to Connecticut, and John pursued a 34-year engineering career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, including working on the team that developed the fuel cells for the Apollo moon missions.John had a passion for music. He played guitar, mandolin, violin, piano, and virtually every band instrument that his six children brought home from school. A long-time parishioner at St. Bridget Church, his beautiful tenor voice could be heard from the choir loft for over 60 years.He instilled in his children a love of engineering and science, the mysteries of the internal combustion engine, and how to look for meteors. He always found a way to fix broken appliances, bikes, and toys. His children never doubted that Dad could fix anything. He introduced them to Robert Benchley, Bob & Ray, and the Marx Brothers and fostered in them a love of silliness that they passed on to the next generation and beyond. A life-long Boston Red Sox fan, John was proud to share a birthdate with Ted Williams.John's family wishes to thank our care givers, Rose, Cloverlyn, Adwoa, and Tina, for their years of round-the-clock dedication, love, and care, allowing John and Katie to remain together in the home that they love.At his request, his body was donated to the University of Connecticut School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program for training of future doctors. A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Bridget School, 74 Main St., Manchester CT 06042. And from his kids to Dad: Hap! Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close