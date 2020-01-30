Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Madden Jr.. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary

John G. Madden Jr., 65, of Somers, beloved husband of JoAnn (D'Andria) Madden for 40 years, entered into everlasting peace after an enduring and brave battle with ALS.



Born and raised in Bronx, New York, John moved to Clifton Park, New York, where he and JoAnn raised their family. He later moved to Somers where he resided for the past 16 years. He was employed with TD Bank for 17 years before retiring as vice president of TD Wealth. John enjoyed the outdoors and loved golfing, kayaking, skiing, and a friendly game of cornhole. He was an avid N.Y. sports fan supporting his favorite teams including the N.Y. Rangers, Yankees, and Giants. John loved traveling with his family and friends. He was active in the Somers community through the Somers Lions Club and was a former Little League coach and a youth hockey coach.



Besides his wife, JoAnn, John is survived by three children, John G. Madden III of Westminster, Colorado, Devin Madden and her spouse, Pablo Torres, of New York, New York, Daniel Madden and his wife, Emma, of Northampton, Massachusetts; his mother, Natalie (Carotenuto) Madden of Dobbs Ferry, New York; his father, John Madden and his wife, Roseann, of Stuart, Florida; a brother, Michael Madden and his wife, Irina, of Stamford; a sister, Adelaide Madden of Mamaroneck, New York; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved feline companion, Coco.



Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Burial will be private.



Donations in John's memory may be made to the ALS Assn., P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.



