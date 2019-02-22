Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was born on Dec. 13, 1929, in Hartford, son of the late John and Anna (Novak) Piechowski. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and the Korean War. John has been a resident of the South Windsor community for 60 years. He was a communicant of St. Junipero Serra Parish. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 133. John was a family man, his greatest pleasures came from watching his daughters and grandchildren flourish. He loved babies and beamed with pride when he was able to see and show off his great-grandbabies' pictures that were plastered all over the refrigerator! John loved music, dancing, fresh water fishing, and completing crossword puzzles.



In addition to his wife he is survived by six daughters, Ann Kielbania and her husband, Richard of Avon, Kim Luca and her husband, Daniel of Meriden, Linda Burrows of Westport, Amy Piechowski of Vernon, Jackie Piechowski of Ellington and Toni Reilly and her husband, Richard of East Windsor; ten grandchildren, Pamela Nardiello and her husband, Michael, Jeffrey Poland and his wife, Caroline, Nicole Field and her wife, Diane, Michael Luca, Mandi Paolini and her husband, Marc, Lynda Galligan and her husband, Ryan, Christopher Burrows, Rickie Reilly, Jacob Reilly and Nicholas Reilly; nine great-grandchildren, Andrew, Connor, James, Emerson, Sadie, Adeline, Sawyer, Grayson and Reagan; and two sisters, Marge Robertson and Maryann Kraft. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jill Milvae and her husband, Donald; and two sisters, Helen Sullivan and Dorothy Duame.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial with military honors will be held in St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in John's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



For online expressions of sympathy visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



John G. Piechowski, 89, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 65 years to Irene Rose (Lavigne) Piechowski, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.He was born on Dec. 13, 1929, in Hartford, son of the late John and Anna (Novak) Piechowski. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and the Korean War. John has been a resident of the South Windsor community for 60 years. He was a communicant of St. Junipero Serra Parish. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 133. John was a family man, his greatest pleasures came from watching his daughters and grandchildren flourish. He loved babies and beamed with pride when he was able to see and show off his great-grandbabies' pictures that were plastered all over the refrigerator! John loved music, dancing, fresh water fishing, and completing crossword puzzles.In addition to his wife he is survived by six daughters, Ann Kielbania and her husband, Richard of Avon, Kim Luca and her husband, Daniel of Meriden, Linda Burrows of Westport, Amy Piechowski of Vernon, Jackie Piechowski of Ellington and Toni Reilly and her husband, Richard of East Windsor; ten grandchildren, Pamela Nardiello and her husband, Michael, Jeffrey Poland and his wife, Caroline, Nicole Field and her wife, Diane, Michael Luca, Mandi Paolini and her husband, Marc, Lynda Galligan and her husband, Ryan, Christopher Burrows, Rickie Reilly, Jacob Reilly and Nicholas Reilly; nine great-grandchildren, Andrew, Connor, James, Emerson, Sadie, Adeline, Sawyer, Grayson and Reagan; and two sisters, Marge Robertson and Maryann Kraft. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jill Milvae and her husband, Donald; and two sisters, Helen Sullivan and Dorothy Duame.A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial with military honors will be held in St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook.In lieu of flowers memorial donations in John's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.For online expressions of sympathy visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.