John Gall Jr., 97, of Woodbridge, Virginia, formerly of Stafford Springs, returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, just nine days after the passing of his beloved wife of 54 years, Irene J. (Wells) Gall.He was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 4, 1922, to the late John and Katherine (Andrizal) Gall. He grew up on the family farm in Willington. The farm was always a revered memory for John. He referenced it often in stories of his childhood, like a character in its own right, probably one reason that he loved watching the "Waltons" whenever it was on TV. He loved collecting little cars and trucks, although tractors were always his favorite. "I'm like a kid," he used to say with a laugh and a big smile. He loved to draw and share his drawings with others; these will forever be treasured. He was famous for his mashed potatoes, playing his accordion, loving Polka music, drives in the country, and making people laugh. John retired from B.P. Cooley and Co., Stafford Springs, in 1984. He and Irene moved to Virginia in 1998 to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.John is survived by his daughter, Jo-Ellen Benson and her husband, Granger; and three stepchildren who he loved dearly, Georgianna Lee (Millard) of Harmony, North Carolina, William Bryan (Marie) of Tolland, and Kathy Hodgson of Sarasota, Florida; 10 grandchildren, Fawn, Chrystal, Robert, Sonya, Dawn, Stephanie, Susan, Joseph, Samantha, and Scott; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Gall, Emil Gall, John Bacha, Steve Bacha, and Andrew Gall; and by his sisters, Anna Choma and Helen Gall.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at Willington Hill Cemetery, Tolland Turnpike, Willington.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Birmingham Green nursing facility for all the wonderful care and support they gave John during his stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Birmingham Green Foundation, 8605 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20110.