John Gudaitis, 89, of the Windsorville section of East Windsor, widower of Rose (Kilman) Gudaitis, entered into eternal peace Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.



The son of the late Benedict and Magdelane (Urpstas) Gudaitis, John, a twin, was born in Springfield on Christmas Day in 1930 and was raised in the Warehouse Point section of East Windsor. He moved to Enfield and later moved to Windsorville, where he resided for most of his life. He was retired from Pratt & Whitney after 35 years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight and longtime member of the Knights of Columbus 4531 Broad Brook Council. He was also a member of the St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society in Poquonock, where he served as past president, past vice president, and past treasurer. In his free time, he enjoyed farming, spending time with his grandchildren, and had a love of St. Bernard dogs.



He is survived by a son, John Gudaitis and his wife, Andrea, of Ellington; two daughters, Jean Chenard and her husband, Robert, of Stafford and Joan Cobb and her husband, Randy, of Newnan, Georgia. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, John was predeceased by two brothers, Charles, and his twin, Peter Gudaitis; and three sisters, Isabella Yuodsnukis, Benadicta Labonowski, and Adella Krasinski.



Visitation hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. The funeral service will be held at noon on Friday Jan. 10, at Leete-Stevens with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be private.



Donations in John's memory may be made to Faithful Friends Therapy Dogs, 45 Grand Blvd., Ellington, CT 06029.



