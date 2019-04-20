Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Cully. View Sign

John H. Cully, 84, of East Hartford, beloved husband of 61 years of Joan (Kelsey) Cully, passed away peacefully April 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.



Born in Hartford, June 19, 1934, son of William Brennan and Catherine (Scully) Cully, he was a 1952 graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford. He continued with adult education at University of Hartford and Mitchell College.



Surviving him are his wife, Joan; his sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Imy Cully of Eugene, Oregon, Shawn and Donna Cully of Bristol; daughter, Lynne Begin of East Hartford; Richard Begin of Andover; grandson, Patrick Cully of Tacoma, Washington; granddaughters, Rose Cully of Eugene, Brianna and Shannon Cully of Bristol; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Renee Cully of Richmond, Virginia; and sister, Mary Diesel of Freeport, New York. Jack was predeceased by his brother, Bill Cully; and his sisters, Grace Sullivan, Genevieve Giuffre, and Lorraine Meade.



He proudly served our country in the



Relatives and friends may join the family from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church, 10 Campfield Ave., Hartford, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Rye Street, Broad Brook.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to for Parkinson's, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To extend condolences or for further information, please visit



www.farleysullivan.com







John H. Cully, 84, of East Hartford, beloved husband of 61 years of Joan (Kelsey) Cully, passed away peacefully April 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.Born in Hartford, June 19, 1934, son of William Brennan and Catherine (Scully) Cully, he was a 1952 graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford. He continued with adult education at University of Hartford and Mitchell College.Surviving him are his wife, Joan; his sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Imy Cully of Eugene, Oregon, Shawn and Donna Cully of Bristol; daughter, Lynne Begin of East Hartford; Richard Begin of Andover; grandson, Patrick Cully of Tacoma, Washington; granddaughters, Rose Cully of Eugene, Brianna and Shannon Cully of Bristol; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Renee Cully of Richmond, Virginia; and sister, Mary Diesel of Freeport, New York. Jack was predeceased by his brother, Bill Cully; and his sisters, Grace Sullivan, Genevieve Giuffre, and Lorraine Meade.He proudly served our country in the Korean War as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps . Upon his return from the war, he was stationed at the U.S. Naval Sub Base in New London. He excelled in his trade as a mechanical draftsman, ending his career at Scan Optics in Manchester. He was actively involved in Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in East Hartford, serving on the original building committee and running weekly bingos. He was a devoted family man, taking great joy in seeing all his children's school/sporting events, and giving voice to all of the grandchildren's stuffed animals, especially "Lucky." Other passions were the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, UConn basketball, and casinos! He was an avid reader of history, the presidents, and American Indians, and loved to listen to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.Relatives and friends may join the family from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church, 10 Campfield Ave., Hartford, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Rye Street, Broad Brook.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to for Parkinson's, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To extend condolences or for further information, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.