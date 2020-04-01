Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Harold Roberts. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

John Harold Roberts, 79, of Bolton, the beloved husband of 57 years to Elizabeth (Storer) Roberts, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Hartford Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.



Born in Corry, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Ellen and Harold Roberts, grew up in Corry, and graduated from Corry High School in 1958. He attended Princeton University on a full scholarship and graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1962. He received an MSE in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Connecticut in 1968. John worked for over 44 years at Pratt & Whitney where he met many special friends and colleagues that he remembered fondly and kept in touch with. John lived a very happy life with his family in Bolton, where he served on the Zoning Board of Appeals for many years, and was one of three founders of the Eastern CT Midget and Pony Football Association, with his lifelong friends, Dr. Gil Boisoneau and Bill Taylor. A longtime communicant of St. Maurice Church, he at one time served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was a brilliant man who appreciated the simple things in life and the beauty of spending special moments with family and friends. He was a rare soul who never took a day for granted and modeled humility, kindness, and tolerance. John was smart, unique, and always the funniest person in the room.



In addition to his wife, Betsy, whom he dearly loved every day of their 57 year marriage, he is survived by his children, Beth Hayes (Kevin) of Coventry, Jennifer Lahey (Rob) of Aptos, California, and John (Cathy) Roberts of Roswell, Georgia; and his grandchildren Shannon, Katie, and Ryan Hayes, Emily and Abby Lahey, Parker and Ashley Roberts. He is also survived by his brother, James Roberts (Nathalie) of Brandon, Mississippi, who played a very special role in John's life and was his accomplice in yearly road trips across the country; his nephew, Mike Roberts and his family from Buffalo, New York; and Chris Aycock and her family from Brandon, Mississippi; and his shih-tzu, Millie, who misses his lap dearly.



John leaves many special friends and truly enjoyed his Thursday night gatherings at the Manchester Country Club with his retired engineering comrades. The family thanks the heroic doctors, nurses, and staff who work tirelessly every day on the front line to save lives during these unprecedented times, especially the staff on Hartford Hospital 11th Floor ICU. We will be forever grateful for their kindness, empathy, and care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hartford Hospital, 11th Floor Medical ICU or the Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC).



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.



