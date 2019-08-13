John J. Barone, 93, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Middlesex Memorial Hospital in Middletown.
Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, son of the late Cologero and Angelina (Brancoto) Barone, he was a lifelong resident. John worked for Pratt & Whitney for 30 years before he retired in 1983. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and served on the USS Wainwright from 1944 to 1946.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anna (Czipulis) Barone who died in 1984. He was also predeceased by three brothers, Sam Barone, Joseph Barone, Charles Barone; and three sisters, Josephine Spazarini, Angelina Tiskewicz, and Anna Rodrigue. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and their families; and cousins.
John's family would like to thank his caregiver, Sean Foley and his family for the wonderful, compassionate care they gave him.
The funeral will be Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. from Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road followed by burial with military honors in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
For online condolences please visit
www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019