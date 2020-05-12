John J. Flaherty, former Rockville resident, age 67, passed away at his home in Pahoa, Hawaii, with his son by his side.



John was born on May 2, 1952, in Manchester, son of Fay E. Flaherty and the late Roger J. Flaherty. John was a graduate of Rockville High School. It was during his high school years that John discovered his love of running. He first began running with his father, then joined the high school cross-country team, eventually becoming captain of the team his senior year. After graduating, John started a construction company, Shamrock Construction of CT. He moved the company to Florida shortly after Hurricane Andrew's destruction in 1992 to help in the building and rebuilding of homes. John's love of running became a lifelong passion. He was a serious competitor, both in short distance races and marathons as well. After taking up cycling, John decided to try his hand at triathlons. He was very good at that, too, eventually completing an Ironman with a very respectable time. After a visit to Hawaii many years ago, John realized the Hawaiian climate was perfect for training and racing. So he packed up and moved to Hawaii. He lived there happily for many years with his pet parrots, Popeye and Gordina. And though John lived thousands of miles from New England, he remained a very loyal Red Sox and Celtics fan.



John is survived by his mother, Fay Flaherty of Vernon; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Flaherty of California; grandchildren, Sean and Megan Flaherty of California; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Frank Colangelo of Connecticut; brother, Daniel Flaherty of Arizona; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine Flaherty and Joel Waldron of Connecticut; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother David Flaherty.



A memorial service is being ,planned for this summer.





