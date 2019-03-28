Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sgt. John J. MacDougald Sr.. View Sign





Son of the late Walter and Catherine (Nolan) MacDougald, John was born July 9, 1948, as one of nine siblings. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. for four years as a sergeant during the Vietnam War. He returned home to Windsor Locks where he honorably served in the Windsor Locks Police Dept. for over 25 years, retiring as a sergeant. His fondest childhood memories were summers spent on Worden Pond in West Kingston, Rhode Island, at his family's cabin.



John is predeceased by his son, Scott; and survived by two sons, John Jr. and his wife, Sara, and Adam; his grandchildren, Colin and Carly; his siblings, Edward MacDougald and his wife, Joann, Donna Mountain and her husband, Jack, Nancy Carey, Paul MacDougald, Cathy Alessandri and her husband, Mike, Kenneth MacDougald and his wife, Lisa; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Tommy.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Monday, April 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A procession will gather Tuesday, April, 2, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family and friends will be gathering at VFW on Fairview Street, Windsor Locks immediately following burial.



