John J. Mancini, 89, of Glastonbury and formerly of Colchester, loving husband of 38 years of the late Marie (Ratti) Mancini, peacefully went to be with our Lord Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by his entire beloved family.



Born in Hartford, Dec. 4, 1929, a son of the late Michael O. and Rose (Bascetta) Mancini, John resided in East Hartford for many years prior to moving to Colchester where he resided for 27 years before living in Glastonbury in 2017. John was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1948. A devout Catholic, John was a faithful communicant of St. John Fisher Church in Marlborough and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a 50-year member and 3rd Degree of the Knights of Columbus Council 3901, East Hartford and a 4th Degree member of Msgr. Thomas Drennan Assembly 1571 of East Hartford. He was also a 3rd Degree member of St. John Fisher Council 15734 of Marlborough.



Prior to his retirement John was the owner and operator of Clip's Barber Shop on Main Street, East Hartford and Clip's Signs in East Hartford. He was also a longtime avid fan of the New York Yankees. Most of all, John was a proud and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished spending his time with his entire family.



John is survived by five daughters, Deanna Tressler and her husband, William, of Manchester, Maureen Mortensen and Norman Albert of Colchester, Marie Brewer of Port Charlotte, Florida, Michelle "Shelly" Myers and her husband, Bruce, of East Hartford, and Dina Karvelis and her husband, Shawn, of Marlborough; two sisters, Raffaela "Raffie" Barile of Brooksville, Florida, and Sally Bilodeau of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; 10 endeared grandchildren; eight adored great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws, former customers, and dear friends.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 3, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, Marlborough. John's family has requested that everyone please go directly to the church on Wednesday morning. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, (Section X), Bloomfield.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to St. John Fisher Church, 30 Jones Hollow Road, Marlborough, CT 06447.



John's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to John's nurse/caregiver, Anthony, and the entire staff at Glastonbury Health Care Center for their professionalism, care, love, and compassion given to John and his entire family.



The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements.



30 Carter Street

East Hartford , CT 06118

