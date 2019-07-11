Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Wapping Community Church 1790 Ellington Road South Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John J. Mitchell Sr., 84, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Della (Taylor) Mitchell, died peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hartford Hospital, after a brief illness.



John was born in Manchester, July 13, 1934, son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Haberern) Mitchell. John grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of East Hartford High School with the Class of 1952. John went on to study at Hillyard College. He was married to the love of his life, Della Taylor, Aug. 4, 1956. John and Della moved to South Windsor in 1961.



John was involved in civil service most of his life. He served on the South Windsor Town Council for 12 years, serving as Mayor for four years. He was also selected and served as the South Windsor Town Treasurer. John was a prominent member and past president of the South Windsor Rotary Club since 1963, where he was awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship Award. He served as president and director of the South Windsor Chamber of Commerce; director of the first South Windsor Ambulance Corps and was a former member of the South Windsor Building Commission and Economic Development Commission.



John was a founder of the hugely successful Strawberry Festival 37 years ago, which has now become the cornerstone of fundraising for the South Windsor Republican Party. John was the president and owner of Mitchell Fuel Co., a business he started with his wife Della over 62 years ago. He was honored as the "Oilman" of the year twice by the Independent Connecticut Petroleum Association and bestowed with the Legends Award given by his peers in the petroleum industry from across New England. He enjoyed serving the community and was a successful businessman, but his proudest accomplishment was his family. He cherished every moment he had to spend with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Along with his wife Della, he leaves his children, John J. Mitchell Jr. and his wife, Teri, of Manchester, Matthew Mitchell of South Windsor, and David Mitchell and his wife, Kristine, of South Windsor; his brother, William Mitchell of South Windsor; his grandchildren, Jennifer Mitchell of Coventry, Patrick Mitchell of East Hartford, Sheena Wraight of Bolton, and Shawn Robbins of Manchester; and his great-grandchildren, Terence and Janasia James, and Mason Newman all of Coventry, Gwen and Logan Robbins of Manchester, and Madelyn Wraight of Bolton. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Mitchell; his sisters, Anna Nasuta, Emma Dagon, and Helen Knowles; and his brothers, Joseph Mitchell and Dennis Nasuta.



John's family wishes to thank Nick Marziale and all the staff at Hartford Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.



His family will receive friends Sunday, July 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at the Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home, 999 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







John J. Mitchell Sr., 84, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Della (Taylor) Mitchell, died peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hartford Hospital, after a brief illness.John was born in Manchester, July 13, 1934, son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Haberern) Mitchell. John grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of East Hartford High School with the Class of 1952. John went on to study at Hillyard College. He was married to the love of his life, Della Taylor, Aug. 4, 1956. John and Della moved to South Windsor in 1961.John was involved in civil service most of his life. He served on the South Windsor Town Council for 12 years, serving as Mayor for four years. He was also selected and served as the South Windsor Town Treasurer. John was a prominent member and past president of the South Windsor Rotary Club since 1963, where he was awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship Award. He served as president and director of the South Windsor Chamber of Commerce; director of the first South Windsor Ambulance Corps and was a former member of the South Windsor Building Commission and Economic Development Commission.John was a founder of the hugely successful Strawberry Festival 37 years ago, which has now become the cornerstone of fundraising for the South Windsor Republican Party. John was the president and owner of Mitchell Fuel Co., a business he started with his wife Della over 62 years ago. He was honored as the "Oilman" of the year twice by the Independent Connecticut Petroleum Association and bestowed with the Legends Award given by his peers in the petroleum industry from across New England. He enjoyed serving the community and was a successful businessman, but his proudest accomplishment was his family. He cherished every moment he had to spend with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Along with his wife Della, he leaves his children, John J. Mitchell Jr. and his wife, Teri, of Manchester, Matthew Mitchell of South Windsor, and David Mitchell and his wife, Kristine, of South Windsor; his brother, William Mitchell of South Windsor; his grandchildren, Jennifer Mitchell of Coventry, Patrick Mitchell of East Hartford, Sheena Wraight of Bolton, and Shawn Robbins of Manchester; and his great-grandchildren, Terence and Janasia James, and Mason Newman all of Coventry, Gwen and Logan Robbins of Manchester, and Madelyn Wraight of Bolton. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Mitchell; his sisters, Anna Nasuta, Emma Dagon, and Helen Knowles; and his brothers, Joseph Mitchell and Dennis Nasuta.John's family wishes to thank Nick Marziale and all the staff at Hartford Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.His family will receive friends Sunday, July 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at the Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home, 999 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 11 to July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close