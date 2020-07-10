Deacon John Joseph Abdalla, 94, of Somers, beloved husband for 67 years to Irene (Dauphin) Abdalla, entered into eternal peace surrounded by his loving family Wednesday July 8, 2020.
Born and raised in New Britain, John was one of eight children of the late Michael and Theodora (Murad) Abdalla. He was a longtime resident of Somers and was a communicant of All Saints Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He previously served as a deacon at St. Patrick Church in Enfield.
John spent most of his career on the golf course employed as superintendent at various courses. In his younger years, John was a talented baseball player. His dream was to one day play in the major leagues. One of his greatest accomplishments was having the opportunity to play ball with the great Yogi Berra.
In addition to his love for golf and baseball, John's passions also included gardening, listening to old time music, and watching classic movies. John will be most remembered for his deep devotion to his beautiful wife Irene, his five daughters and their families, and his tremendous love for our Lord, our Blessed Mother, and the church.
Besides his wife Irene, John is survived by five daughters, Jeannine Nicholson and her husband Joseph of Ware, Massachusetts, Sharon Abdalla, Jacqulyn Poitras and her husband Dennis, and Susan Abdalla, all of Somers, and Tammy White and her husband Thomas of Enfield; 10 grandchildren, Shaun, Timothy, and Patrick Nicholson, KatieLynn, Nicholas, Holly, Elizabeth, and Johnny Poitras, and Rachel and Johnny White; four great-grandchildren, Heather and Lily Nicholson, Shaun Joseph and Michael Nicholson. He also leaves a brother, George Shaheen of Stratford. He was predeceased by three brothers, William and Constantine Abdalla, and Douglas Shaheen; and three sisters, Helen Reals, Mary Stevens, and Amelia Abdalla.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers. The practice of social distancing and wearing masks/face coverings are required for all visitors attending the wake at church. In consideration of everyone's health and safety, John's funeral Mass and burial are private.
