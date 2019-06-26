Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Arietti. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:30 AM St Patrick King Street Cemetery Route 5 Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Springfield, Feb. 8, 1944, and grew up in Enfield. John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a communicant of St. Patrick Church, and following his years of military service, he was a member of the Capuchin Franciscan Monastery for many years. Afterward, John enjoyed a career in the food service industry until his retirement.



John is survived by his brothers, Peter Paul Arietti and his wife, Linda, of Stafford Springs, and Lawrence Albert Arietti and his wife, Brenda, of Bristol; his sisters, Janice Patricia Arrighini and her husband, Edmond, of Enfield, and Barbara Jean Foley of Weymouth, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.



There are no calling hours.



A graveside service with military honors will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St Patrick King Street Cemetery, Route 5, Enfield.



Donations in John's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



