John Joseph Arietti, 75, formerly of Enfield, beloved son of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Monigle) Arietti, peacefully passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Hebrew Home in West Hartford.
He was born in Springfield, Feb. 8, 1944, and grew up in Enfield. John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a communicant of St. Patrick Church, and following his years of military service, he was a member of the Capuchin Franciscan Monastery for many years. Afterward, John enjoyed a career in the food service industry until his retirement.
John is survived by his brothers, Peter Paul Arietti and his wife, Linda, of Stafford Springs, and Lawrence Albert Arietti and his wife, Brenda, of Bristol; his sisters, Janice Patricia Arrighini and her husband, Edmond, of Enfield, and Barbara Jean Foley of Weymouth, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service with military honors will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St Patrick King Street Cemetery, Route 5, Enfield.
Donations in John's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 26 to June 30, 2019