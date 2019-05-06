Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Cerrigione. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Cerrigione, 83, of Stafford Springs, passed away with his family by his side at home Friday, May 3, 2019.



He was born in Hartford, Aug. 15, 1935, to the late Salvatore and Cologera "Lena" (Rini) Cerrigione and he lived in East Hartford for many years before moving to Tolland, and most recently, Stafford Springs. John was self-employed for most of his life as owner of J&M Upholstery Studio. Since his retirement in 1996, he enjoyed many hobbies, including creative glass sculpting, making jewelry, stained glass projects, model railroads, and gardening. He will be remembered for his love of life and family.



He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Poley) Cerrigione of 30 years; and his children, Michelle (Al) Rossomangno of Bradenton Florida, John (Heidi) Cerrigione of Ellington, Tom (Michele) Cerrigione of Columbia, Martha (Keith) Nichols of Massachusetts, and Shirley (Scott) Gerich of Tolland; a brother, James (Karin) Cerrigione of Enfield; two sisters, Catherine Harris of Yuma, Arizona, and Leona (Stanley) Norris of Floral City, Florida; his loving grandchildren, John (Laura) Rossomangno of Durham, North Carolina, Tom (Brittany) Cerrigione of Ruskin, Florida, Eric Lincoln of Stafford Springs, Luke Gerich of Boston, Massachusetts, and Jake Gerich of Tolland; and many nieces and nephews who fondly called him Uncle Johnny. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marjorie (Behmke) Cerrigione; his sisters, Lucy Banks, Mary Samartino, Anna Peralli, Antoinette Garite, Marguerite Cerrigione, and Jeannette Couch; his brothers, Salvatore Cerrigione and Michael Cerrigione; and his grandson, Ryan Lincoln.



Family and friends are invited to memorial calling hours and a celebration of life service at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, (Route 83), Vernon, Tuesday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Published in Journal Inquirer from May 6 to May 10, 2019

