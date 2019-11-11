Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Service 7:00 PM Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Committal 12:00 PM New Willimantic Cemetery Willimantic , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Deeb, 75, of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



He was the son of the late Peter and Dorothy (Miller) Deeb. Jack, as he was known to many, was born in Willimantic on Dec. 20, 1943. He attended local schools, including Mitchell College in New London and Eastern Connecticut State University, in Willimantic. In 1965, he went to the American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service in New York City. In September 1966 he graduated and worked in Centerbrook at the Robinson and Wright Funeral Home as an apprentice embalmer. On July 4, 1967, he came to the Holmes Funeral Home in Manchester, where he was employed as a funeral director for 38 years until he retired in December 2010. John also owned DEEB Insurance Services of Manchester. John was a member of the B.P.O.E. 1893 of Manchester, American Society of Notaries, The Connecticut Funeral Directors Association, and was also very active in the Manchester Republican Town Committee, where he was vice chairman for many years, later to become chairman. He was a member of the Commission on Human Relations, the Housing Commission and the Cheney Hall Foundation, The Northeast Border Terrier Club, Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum, and the Manchester Historical Society.



John was predeceased by his brother, Peter, and sister, Dorothy. He is survived by two nieces, Patty Argiroff of Belview, New Jersey, and Debbie Argiroff of Milton, Florida. John also leaves his longtime friend, Carol Kittle of Manchester.



Jack will be deeply missed by his family and the many friends he leaves behind. He will always be remembered as "a true patriotic American working tirelessly for the town of Manchester, Connecticut."



Calling hours are Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., with an Elks ritual at 7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at noon at the New Willimantic Cemetery in Willimantic.



