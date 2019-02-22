John Krikorian, 90, of Enfield, husband of the late Joanne (Beauregard) Krikorian, passed into eternal rest Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Lowell, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Marderos and Thammam (Anamian) Krikorian. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy during high school, and served honorably at the end of WWII. John was employed as superintendent of Excello Mfg. in East Windsor prior to his employment as superintendent at Windsor Mfg. Following, he co-owned and operated Vulcan Metal Products for 37 years before retiring. He was a longtime member of St. Vartanantz Armenian Church in Chelmsford. John loved thoroughbred horseracing and was a gifted handicapper. He will be remembered as a very generous and giving person who cared deeply for his family, and cherished the time spent with them.
John is survived by a son, Michael Krikorian and his wife, Monica, of West Hartford, a daughter, Donna Armata and her husband, Kevin, of Suffield; two brothers, Michael Krikorian and his partner, Ruth Gillis, and Bill Krikorian and his wife, Nancy, all of Lowell; five grandchildren, Aaron Krikorian and his wife, Stacy Missari, Danielle and Jared Krikorian, and Montana and Kyler Armata; a great-granddaughter, Demi Arnold; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Joanne, John was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Krikorian; and a brother, Marney Krikorian.
Visitation hours will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service following at 4 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
