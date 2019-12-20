Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Pisciotta. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Memorial service 11:00 AM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John L. Pisciotta, 82, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Garvais) Pisciotta. John served our country in the U.S. Army, and was the owner/operator of Westside Motors in Stafford Springs. John had many passions, but his greatest passion and achievement was the family he created, loved, and nurtured.



John loved racing throughout the Northeast with his sons, Johnny and Dean, buying and selling antiques, and spending weekends and summers in Islesboro, Maine, where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family on their beloved back porch.



In 1999, John retired and spent his days working on his land, gardening and maintaining his beloved property. Most of all, no matter what John was doing, his favorite moments were when he was surrounded by his family, whom he was proud of beyond measure.



John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda (Leach) Pisciotta; four children, John L. Pisciotta Jr. and his wife, Phyllis, Lisa Finch and her husband, Scott, Dean Pisciotta and his wife, Wendy, and Kate Faienza and her husband, Enzo; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Pisciotta and his wife, Virginia, Wayne Pisciotta and his wife, Jean, and Ronald Pisciotta and his wife, Patricia; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Lavoie; and brother, Joseph Pisciotta.



The family would like to give a special heartfelt thanks to the second floor nurses at Rockville General Hospital, and Patty, Allison, and Dan from Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut for the exceptional, loving care they provided to John and his family.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Military honors will conclude the service. Burial will be held privately in West Stafford Cemetery, Stafford. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life gathering at Basil's Restaurant, 64 West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs, following the memorial service.



Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, 8 Keynote Dr., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



