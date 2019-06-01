Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Larry Cochran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Larry Cochran, 94, of Manchester, loving husband of 67 years to Jane (Lee) Cochran, passed away on May 5, 2019.



Larry was born in Oscoda, Michigan, to the late John Paul and Lucy (Clifford) Cochran. He grew up in Texas and attended Texas A&M, taking two years off from college to serve in the Army Air Force and then returning to earn his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1948. After college he moved to Connecticut to take a job at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, where he stayed for his entire career, retiring in 1986. He had a lifelong interest in cars, and after retirement he started a part time business as a car consultant, advising clients on choosing the right car for their needs. Larry enjoyed tennis and sailing. He was a competitive Sunfish sailor, earning trophies at regattas throughout the U.S. and abroad. He also had a passion for music. He played the trumpet in his youth and always loved to sing especially barbershop harmonies. He was an active member of Center Congregational Church and a longtime member of the choir.



In addition to his wife, Jane, Larry is survived by his three children, Virginia Stumpff and her husband, Kenneth of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, John R. Cochran of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Catherine Fry and her husband, John of Middle Haddam; as well as his sister Claire Fitzgibbon of Grand Prairie, Texas and her family.



A memorial service for Larry will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m., at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St., Manchester. Everyone is invited to stay for a luncheon after the service.



The family requests that no flowers be sent. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Center Congregational Church.



To leave an online message of condolence for the family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







John Larry Cochran, 94, of Manchester, loving husband of 67 years to Jane (Lee) Cochran, passed away on May 5, 2019.Larry was born in Oscoda, Michigan, to the late John Paul and Lucy (Clifford) Cochran. He grew up in Texas and attended Texas A&M, taking two years off from college to serve in the Army Air Force and then returning to earn his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1948. After college he moved to Connecticut to take a job at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, where he stayed for his entire career, retiring in 1986. He had a lifelong interest in cars, and after retirement he started a part time business as a car consultant, advising clients on choosing the right car for their needs. Larry enjoyed tennis and sailing. He was a competitive Sunfish sailor, earning trophies at regattas throughout the U.S. and abroad. He also had a passion for music. He played the trumpet in his youth and always loved to sing especially barbershop harmonies. He was an active member of Center Congregational Church and a longtime member of the choir.In addition to his wife, Jane, Larry is survived by his three children, Virginia Stumpff and her husband, Kenneth of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, John R. Cochran of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Catherine Fry and her husband, John of Middle Haddam; as well as his sister Claire Fitzgibbon of Grand Prairie, Texas and her family.A memorial service for Larry will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m., at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St., Manchester. Everyone is invited to stay for a luncheon after the service.The family requests that no flowers be sent. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Center Congregational Church.To leave an online message of condolence for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 1 to June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close