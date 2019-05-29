Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

John M. Banas, Jr., 88, of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Helen (Barszcz) Banas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019.



He was born in Windsor on June 25, 1930, to the late John and Elizabeth (Talnak) Banas. Prior to returning to live on his beloved family farm in Windsor with his daughter Kathleen and her family, he resided in Manchester for 25 years and in Enfield for 31 years. John was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served his country in Okinawa during the Korean War. Following his years of service, he was employed by the Hartman Tobacco Co. and was farm manager in the Buckland section of Manchester for most of his career. After retirement, John took the job as caregiver to his twin granddaughters, who were the love of his life and with whom he shared annual trips to Disney World and Fort Myers Beach, Florida. John was very proud of his military service, and was an active member of the John Maciolek Post 154 American Legion in Enfield where he held several positions, including serving on the Honor Guard of the Post and the Ambulance Committee. He was employed by the State of CT in the Honor Guard providing military honors at veterans' funerals for many years. John enjoyed gardening and raised an annual garden that fed his family and friends. He was a communicant of St. Adalbert Church, and an avid fan of UConn women's basketball and the Boston Red Sox.



John is survived by his beloved daughter Kathleen Banas-Marti and her husband, David, of Windsor; his adored twin granddaughters, Katie and Kristen Marti of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews he cherished, especially Stanley Sedor of East Granby and Francis Smith of Windsor who came for coffee breaks every Saturday morning. He was predeceased by his sisters, Pauline Smith, Mary Sienkiewicz, Elizabeth King, Anne Sedor, Stella Kulas; and his brother, Edward Banas.



John's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. for Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the John Maciolek Post 154. P.O. Box 154, Enfield, CT 06083-0154.



For online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







