Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. "Jack" Davey. View Sign





Jack was born in Derby, May 24, 1925, son of the late Michael Davey born in Sligo, Ireland, and Mary (Delaney) Davey born in Shelton. He grew up in Shelton and was a graduate of Shelton High School. He went on to serve our country during World War II with the U.S. Navy. Upon returning from the war he was married to the love of his life, Barbara Ennis, Sept. 26, 1953. Jack worked in retail as an executive for the First National Stores for over 40 years. After retiring, he began a second successful career as a real estate agent and broker.



Along with his wife of over 65 years, Barbara, he leaves his sons, Michael Davey of Norwalk and Steve Davey and his partner in life, Melissa Spear, of South Portland, Maine; and his two grandchildren, Jordan and Ryan Davey of Norwalk. He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Davey; and his sister-in-law, Mildred (Mooney) Davey.



His family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .



For online condolences visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



John M. "Jack" Davey, 93, of Vernon, beloved husband of Barbara (Ennis) Davey, died peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.Jack was born in Derby, May 24, 1925, son of the late Michael Davey born in Sligo, Ireland, and Mary (Delaney) Davey born in Shelton. He grew up in Shelton and was a graduate of Shelton High School. He went on to serve our country during World War II with the U.S. Navy. Upon returning from the war he was married to the love of his life, Barbara Ennis, Sept. 26, 1953. Jack worked in retail as an executive for the First National Stores for over 40 years. After retiring, he began a second successful career as a real estate agent and broker.Along with his wife of over 65 years, Barbara, he leaves his sons, Michael Davey of Norwalk and Steve Davey and his partner in life, Melissa Spear, of South Portland, Maine; and his two grandchildren, Jordan and Ryan Davey of Norwalk. He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Davey; and his sister-in-law, Mildred (Mooney) Davey.His family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .For online condolences visit Funeral Home Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home

551 Talcottville Rd

Vernon , CT 06066

(860) 875-3536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close