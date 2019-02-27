John M. "Jack" Davey, 93, of Vernon, beloved husband of Barbara (Ennis) Davey, died peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. "Jack" Davey.
Jack was born in Derby, May 24, 1925, son of the late Michael Davey born in Sligo, Ireland, and Mary (Delaney) Davey born in Shelton. He grew up in Shelton and was a graduate of Shelton High School. He went on to serve our country during World War II with the U.S. Navy. Upon returning from the war he was married to the love of his life, Barbara Ennis, Sept. 26, 1953. Jack worked in retail as an executive for the First National Stores for over 40 years. After retiring, he began a second successful career as a real estate agent and broker.
Along with his wife of over 65 years, Barbara, he leaves his sons, Michael Davey of Norwalk and Steve Davey and his partner in life, Melissa Spear, of South Portland, Maine; and his two grandchildren, Jordan and Ryan Davey of Norwalk. He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Davey; and his sister-in-law, Mildred (Mooney) Davey.
His family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
For online condolences visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019