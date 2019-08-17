Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John M. Harris, 94, of Bolton, loving husband of 63 years to the late Jean (Burke) Harris, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home.



John was born in Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 18, 1925, son to the late Thaddeus and Ruth (Newcomb) Harris. John grew up and attended school in Winchester, Massachusetts before entering the U.S.



After retiring from his successful career at Combustion Engineering in Windsor, John worked for many years with his son as a buyer for Parkerville Wood Products until his final retirement in 2004. In his spare time John enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing until he was 90 (one of his famous quotes "I'm the oldest but I'm not the worst"), and decades of duckpin bowling. During baseball season, John could always be found cheering on his favorite hometown baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. Last year John sat on the Green Monster for a game and was recognized by the Red Sox organization for his lifetime of fan support and for his military service.



Family was most important to John, always supporting them and helping them in any way that he could. He was also a daily patron of Shady Glen in his later years where the staff and other patrons welcomed and cared for him like family. This became an important part of his routine.



Many thanks to all the people there who cared for him as well as his caregivers, primarily his nurses Britani and Mellissa. He also had the best neighbors in the world. Words can't thank them enough.



John is survived by his three children, David Harris and his wife, Rebecca, of Manchester, Thomas Harris of Hebron, and Nancy Lotas and her husband, Eric, of Vernon; eight grandchildren, David Harris, Patrick Harris, Sean Harris and his wife, Seychell, Gregory Harris and his wife, Amanda, Brendan Harris and his friend, Andrea Chudzik, Ryan Harris and his friend, Bridget Burns, Katie Lotas, and Sara Lotas and her husband, Kevin; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Austynn, and Alexander. He is also survived by his brother, Charles "Joe" Harris and his wife, Mabs, of Winchester. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his oldest son, John "Jack" Harris.



A time of visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a service to begin at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bolton Center Cemetery, 33 Hebron Road, Bolton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.



