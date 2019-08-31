Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Machung. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church 33 West Street Vernon , CT View Map Burial Following Services St. Bernard Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, John Machung, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside at the age of 81, one day before his 82nd birthday.



John was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, to John and Mary Machung. He married Evelyn (Jorgensen) Machung Oct. 2, 1965. Together they raised two daughters, Dawn and Sheri. He was a Pratt & Whitney and IBM retiree, and as he joked busy in retirement with "honey dos."



His ever-present sense of humor will be forever missed, as well as stories about his childhood in Nanticoke and growing up in a Polish family. His constant doting on his wife, children, and grandchildren will be a void that can never be filled. He adored talking about his grandkids, and would often call them up just to tell them how proud he was of them. John loved the music of Johnny Cash, making Golumki on holidays, serving his parish of many years, St. Joseph's in Rockville, and spending time with his beloved family. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved reminiscing about the time he played Pebble Beach. John was always incredibly generous with his time and charitable donations.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyn; daughters, Dawn Segar and her husband, Marshall "Chip" Segar, of Old Saybrook, Sheri Wilcox and her husband, USAF Colonel Tim Wilcox, of Honolulu, Hawaii; a brother, Francis Machung and his wife, Ann, of Hurley, New York; a sister, Marie Lenox and her husband, Joe, of Towanda, Pennsylvania. He leaves behind his five adoring grandchildren, Hayley, Sydney, and Lyndsey Segar and Jack and Ella Wilcox; and several nieces, nephews and many close lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his parents.



Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, West Street, Vernon. Burial will immediately follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Vernon, CT 06066.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019

