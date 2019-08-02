John "Mags" Magnani Jr., 67, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully July 29, 2019, after a long battle with several health issues.
John was predeceased by his father, John Magnani; and his mother, Elizabeth (Sartirana) Magnani. He is survived by his son, Jonathan; sister, Elaine (Magnani) Labbe and her husband, Richard, their two sons, Rich and Tony, and daughter, Nicole (Labbe) Lucas; along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews. John was a loving father, uncle, and friend to many.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Hospital and Parkway Pavilion in Enfield for their loving care and support during his final years.
A private celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date for John's closest friends and family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019