John Maiorca, 75, of Manchester husband of Betty J. "B.J." (Vennell) Maiorca, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home.
He was born July 14, 1943, in Manchester, son of the late John J. Maiorca Sr. and Margaret (McCaughey) Maiorca. John was raised in Manchester, attended local schools, and was a graduate of Manchester High School. As a youngster he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country in the Vietnam War as a crew chief aboard a Cobra helicopter in the Mekong Delta. John worked for Chandler Evans for over 35 years in Inspection and Supervision, and more recently for First Security at the Cigna Corporation. He was a dedicated and focused employee, but John always enjoyed all aspects of his life. He worked to live, he did not live to work. In his early years, John played softball and he was an avid sportsman throughout his life. He enjoyed ten pin and duckpin bowling, playing golf, and he loved to read and watch movies.
In addition to his wife B.J., he leaves his daughter, Michelle Maiorca and her fiancé, James Tyler, of Manchester; his sister, Betty Jay Maiorca also all of Manchester; and several cousins.
Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Friday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A graveside service with words of remembrance and military honors will be held Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. in Section R-Westminster of East Cemetery, Manchester. A gathering for family and friends will follow at the British-American Club, 73 Maple St., Manchester, from noon to 4 p.m. Please join the family to celebrate and remember John's life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Cat Connection, P.O. Box 954, Windsor, CT 06095, or to a .
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 19 to June 23, 2019