John Martin Pender, 36, of Ellington, passed away Friday, Nov. 20.



Born in Lackawanna, Pennsylvania, he was raised by Jean and Joseph Martino in Vernon. John graduated from Rockville High School in 2003. He worked at Infoshred for many years before moving to Dari Farms until the fall of 2019 when he left to pursue other interests. He obtained his life insurance license in January of 2020. This opportunity afforded him the time to focus on his true passion, brewing. John was fascinated by the science behind making beer. A skilled cook and baker, John drew on his talents to create a wide variety of craft beers. John adored sharing his unique creations with his friends and loved ones. Beyond his passion for brewing, John was an avid superhero fan; spending hours watching movies, creating custom handmade figurines and sharing his enthusiasm with all. If it wasn't brewing or superheroes, you could expect John to be talking about sports. From a young age he was a loyal Seattle Mariners and San Francisco 49ers fan. Above all, he loved and adored his nieces and nephews; spoiling them to pieces and of course, playing wildly with them. John was a gentle soul that was happiest when with his people.



John was predeceased by his uncle, Joseph Michael Martino and his aunt, Jean Pender Martino. John will be deeply missed by his brother Alex and wife, Christine Pender and their children Collin, Olivia and Lucas; his cousin Michael and wife, Kathleen Zilahy and their children Mia and Alexandra; cousin Nancy and husband, Robert Carter and their children, Lindsay and John; cousin Robert and wife, Carolyn Martino and their children Jake, Sara and Robert; cousin Lisa and husband, Tom LaPoint and their children Jim and Melissa; and cousin Lora Sawicki and her daughter Brianna; as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



There will be no services held at this time.



Donations in John's memory may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In addition, please raise a beer in his honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store