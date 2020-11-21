John Michael "Jack" Tilley, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.Jack was born on July 30, 1956, in Hartford. After graduating from George J. Penney High School, he married his childhood sweetheart, Pamela "Pam" McMurtry. Jack and Pam essentially spent their entire lives in East Hartford.Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Jeanne (Laplante) Tilley, Jack is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pam; his daughter Brianna (Derek) Jones and his cherished grandchildren Aubrey and Grayson; and by his sisters Janice (John) Kiernan, and Glenda Kearns; and his brother Greg. He also leaves behind several extended family members; and a multitude of lifelong local friends, acquaintances, and customers.Jack was always well known for his mechanical and handyman talents. As a young boy he learned to take things apart and put them back together. He applied those skills to car mechanics and then moved on to build his own business as a home repair and maintenance man. More importantly, Jack was a dedicated caregiver to those that needed his assistance. For that, he will be greatly missed.No services are planned at this time.Please visit the online tribute at