John Michael "Jack" Tilley
1956 - 2020
John Michael "Jack" Tilley, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born on July 30, 1956, in Hartford. After graduating from George J. Penney High School, he married his childhood sweetheart, Pamela "Pam" McMurtry. Jack and Pam essentially spent their entire lives in East Hartford.

Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Jeanne (Laplante) Tilley, Jack is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pam; his daughter Brianna (Derek) Jones and his cherished grandchildren Aubrey and Grayson; and by his sisters Janice (John) Kiernan, and Glenda Kearns; and his brother Greg. He also leaves behind several extended family members; and a multitude of lifelong local friends, acquaintances, and customers.

Jack was always well known for his mechanical and handyman talents. As a young boy he learned to take things apart and put them back together. He applied those skills to car mechanics and then moved on to build his own business as a home repair and maintenance man. More importantly, Jack was a dedicated caregiver to those that needed his assistance. For that, he will be greatly missed.

No services are planned at this time.

Please visit the online tribute at

www.abbeycremation.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
November 20, 2020
To the entire Tilley family,
We are sorry to see that Jack has passed away. Just saw him a few days ago and said hello. I've known him most of my life as we grew up across the street from each other on Woodycrest Drive. We would like to offer our condolences. He will be missed by many.

Steve and Jean Merrick and family
Stephen Merrick
Neighbor
November 20, 2020
We send our deepest sympathies to the family. Jack was our neighbor and friend for many years. We saw him around town and he always had a smile and kind words. We loved him and will miss him terribly. He loved his wife Pam and took care of her needs. He adored his daughter Brianna and his grandchildren. His love for them will live on in cherished memories. May his family find some peace knowing that his love will live on in them. Our deepest condolences.
Bill and Debby Noble
Friend
November 18, 2020
Sending my deepest, sincerest sympathies to Pam, Brianna and the entire family. Jack and my friendship dates back to the early 70’s and we remained close throughout the years. He was such a gentle soul who always remained devoted to his wife, his parents and his daughter. He will be missed and will be kept in ❤ forever more. May you find peace among those who love and support you.
Tracey Wring
