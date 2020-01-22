John "JD" Moran, 69 of Rockville, loving husband of Sharon (Gayton) Bloniarz, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 20, 1950, in Hartford. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. JD retired after 20 years working for the Dept. of Social Services for the State of Connecticut. He was a dedicated member of the Rockville Elks Lodge 1359 and received "Elk of the Year" in 2004-2005. JD also was an active member of the Springfield Yacht & Canoe Club and the Rockville Fish & Game Club.
Besides his wife, Sharon, he is also survived by Kimberly, who he thought of as his daughter, and her husband, Steven. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mathew, Megan, Allison, and Trevor; and a great-granddaughter, Braelynn. JD was predeceased by his parents, John and Katherine (Davis) Moran; and his sister, Rosemary Reynolds.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville (Please meet at church). Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rockville Elks Lodge 1359, Building Fund, 9 North Park St., Rockville, CT 06066. Please note: In Memory of John Moran.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020