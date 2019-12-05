Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Morgan Bowen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Hartford on April 20, 1954, the first of five children of John and Dorothy Bowen. John was raised in Manchester, attending local schools and graduating from Manchester High School in 1972. He went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut in 1981.



He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 25 in Manchester, attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout.



John moved with his family to Eastford, the Quiet Corner, in 1975, where he was self-employed. True to his nature, John embraced a quiet, simple lifestyle. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener, as well as antique collector. John is remembered by his family as a kind and gentle person. He kept to himself, but all who met him commented on his quiet demeanor and kind manners.



John is survived by his four siblings, Bethany Bowen Brockmeyer and her husband, Oscar, of Pomfret, James Bowen and his wife, Myrna, of Killingworth, Richard Bowen and his wife, Helena, of Enfield, and David Bowen and his wife, Rosario, of Hopkinton, New Hampshire; along with his nieces and nephews, Daniel Brockmeyer (Jessica), Sarah Brockmeyer Stelmach (Henry), Alexis Bowen, James Bowen II, Elliot Bowen, Meredith Bowen, and Denys Bowen; and numerous cousins. He is also survived by his Uncle Vincent Kalinauskas, with whom he spent many happy and enjoyable hunting adventures.



We wish to thank Lauren and Angie, the visiting nurses from Hartford Healthcare at Home, for their dedication to our brother over the past six months. Their depth of care, compassion, and understanding for our brother's dignity demonstrates the epitome of dedicated and passionate nursing professionals.



We would also like to thank Dr. Kevin D. Dieckhaus for the sincere, compassionate, and thoughtful counsel he provided, taking the time to personally contact the family to assure us of John's care.



Donations in John's name may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the .



We love you and miss you, John. You are at peace, without suffering. Rest in Peace, Big Brother.



Funeral arrangements will be private. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



John Morgan Bowen passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.He was born in Hartford on April 20, 1954, the first of five children of John and Dorothy Bowen. John was raised in Manchester, attending local schools and graduating from Manchester High School in 1972. He went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut in 1981.He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 25 in Manchester, attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout.John moved with his family to Eastford, the Quiet Corner, in 1975, where he was self-employed. True to his nature, John embraced a quiet, simple lifestyle. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener, as well as antique collector. John is remembered by his family as a kind and gentle person. He kept to himself, but all who met him commented on his quiet demeanor and kind manners.John is survived by his four siblings, Bethany Bowen Brockmeyer and her husband, Oscar, of Pomfret, James Bowen and his wife, Myrna, of Killingworth, Richard Bowen and his wife, Helena, of Enfield, and David Bowen and his wife, Rosario, of Hopkinton, New Hampshire; along with his nieces and nephews, Daniel Brockmeyer (Jessica), Sarah Brockmeyer Stelmach (Henry), Alexis Bowen, James Bowen II, Elliot Bowen, Meredith Bowen, and Denys Bowen; and numerous cousins. He is also survived by his Uncle Vincent Kalinauskas, with whom he spent many happy and enjoyable hunting adventures.We wish to thank Lauren and Angie, the visiting nurses from Hartford Healthcare at Home, for their dedication to our brother over the past six months. Their depth of care, compassion, and understanding for our brother's dignity demonstrates the epitome of dedicated and passionate nursing professionals.We would also like to thank Dr. Kevin D. Dieckhaus for the sincere, compassionate, and thoughtful counsel he provided, taking the time to personally contact the family to assure us of John's care.Donations in John's name may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the .We love you and miss you, John. You are at peace, without suffering. Rest in Peace, Big Brother.Funeral arrangements will be private. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.