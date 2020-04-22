John Narkawicz, 59, of Rockville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He was born Feb. 7, 1961, in Rockville. He was the son of the late Marian (Narky) and Helen (Segarra) Narkawicz. He was living in Connecticut during the warmer weather and then in Florida for the cold winter months. John loved his family and was always there whenever anyone needed him. He was known as the favorite Uncle for the Gum Run to 7-Eleven for candy. He had a love for camping outdoors and fishing that took him all over to catch the big one. He especially loved fishing on the Natchaug River. He loved his holiday family picnics at Mashamoquet State Park in Pomfret where he could be found playing a few hands of cribbage. He also could be found getting lucky at the casinos. He attended Rockville High School (1979). He then served in the United States Air Force for six years where he traveled with them to England. He attended Central Connecticut State University earning B.S. in business. He worked for many years as a pipe insulator for Local 33. Most recently he worked at Tech Roofing Co. in Chicopee, Massachusetts, as a safety coordinator.
John is survived by his daughter, Francine Haggerty, and his grandson, Sol, of Eugene, Oregon. He is survived by his siblings, Daniel Narkawicz of Duncan, South Carolina, Thom and MaryBeth Narkawicz of Vernon, Joseph Narkawicz and his fiancé, Marie Borque, of Columbia, Debby and Michael Sheridan of Ellington, Cory and JoAnn Narkawicz of Millbury, Massachusetts, Elizabeth and William Pease of Vernon; and Brenda Narkawicz of Coventry. He is also survived by his cherished 29 nieces and nephews; and 30 great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Chick Narkawicz.
There will be picnic for family and friends at a later date to celebrate his life at Mashamoquet.
If someone wishes to make a memorial donation in John's name, please contribute to the .
