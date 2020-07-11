John P. Bagley, 89, of East Windsor, beloved husband of Margareta (Koloski) Bagley, died peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Manchester Hospital, surrounded by his family.
John was born in Exeter, New Hampshire on Jan. 18, 1931, son of the late Laurence and Grace (Skofield) Bagley.
John grew up in Maine and was a graduate of Island Falls High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning from the service he was married to the love of his life, Margareta (Peggy) Koloski, on June 15, 1957, and together they lived in Tolland for over 41 years before moving to East Windsor in 2002. He worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford as a tool designer for 35 years.
John was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Vernon. He enjoyed traveling and spending time at the family cottage in Monmouth, Maine. He also enjoyed trips to the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Alaska, Canada, Europe, and Disney World. He was a member of the East Windsor Senior Center. A loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed.
Along with his wife of over 63 years, Margareta, he leaves his children, Karin Marquis and her husband, Ronald of Salem; Paul Bagley of Old Wethersfield, Jeffrey Bagley of Enfield, and Jennifer Bagley of Ashland, Maine; his brother, David Bagley and his wife, Edwina, of Readfield, Maine; and his beloved granddaughter, Grace Bagley.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the request of his family. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church and/or American Cancer Society
Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.carmonfuneralhome.com