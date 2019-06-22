Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Bossidy. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

John P. Bossidy has finished his journey through this life and commenced a new journey into the future. His departure was June 18, 2019.



John's wife and darling, Barbara L. Ruggles Bossidy, made his life's trip lovely and comfortable for 65 years. They married July 18, 1953. She brought him immeasurable joy with herself and their five children: John, Bridget, Daniel, Kathleen, and Mary. John's family grew when Danny married Carol Yates, Kathy married William Hackett, Mary married Matthew Walsh, and Bridget married John Wcislo. These nine wonderful children further fulfilled John's trip by bringing forth his 10 grandchildren, Anna Beckman and her husband, Jeff, and Kelly Bossidy; Meaghan, Samantha, Benjamin and his wife, Brittany, and Kathleen Walsh; Conor, Andrew, and Kellen Hackett; and Michael Wcislo.



John loved photography, compiling the family history, enjoying music, collecting bells, coins, and postcards, and telling jokes. Especially the latter. He was a lifelong Democrat, voted in every election available (but never more than once per ballot), was a civic affairs buff, and has departed knowing the future of his country is in good hands with the children and grandchildren he has left behind. He was also a lover of dogs, the perfect companions for humankind. Because his three daughters matriculated at the University of Connecticut, and some of his grandchildren have followed there also, John was an avid fan of women's sports at UConn, especially ice hockey, lacrosse, and basketball. He made many new friends at Storrs while cheering on "his girls" to victory. They became his foster daughters in his heart and his family's.



John was born April 18, 1931, in Meriden, and had lived in Manchester since 1970. He served five years in the U.S. Navy, and worked in sales, machining, and investigations until retiring in 1996. John now follows his parents, Charles "Doc" Bossidy and Kathryn "Kit" Doody Bossidy; and his brother, Charles Bart Bossidy, into the promise of a new life. He will see you all again, so be sure to say "Hi."



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.



A memorial Mass at St. Bridget's Church will be held in the future to celebrate John's life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut, 386 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457, or a cause that is near to your heart.



