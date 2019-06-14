John P. Krawiec, 94, entered into eternal life Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



He was born in Enfield, the son of the late Peter and Julia (Motyka) Krawiec, and resided here all his life. He was formerly employed by the former Bigelow Sanford Carpet Company in Thompsonville and later by Hallmark Cards in Enfield. John served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict. He also served with the Merchant Marines during World War II. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed his golfing outings to Hollywood, Florida. John was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Gizara) Krawiec, in 2012.



He is survived by his brother, Edward Krawiec; and his nieces and nephews, Wayne Ferguson, Beverly Foote, Ann Marie Whitney, Julia Mahr, Mark Anthony; and grandnieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a sister, Jennie Ferguson.



The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield followed by burial with military honors at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.



