John Patrick Grace II (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty."
    - Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
  • "I will absolutely never forget you, nobody who ever met you..."
    - Mike Pohl
Service Information
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT
06078
(860)-668-7324
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marianne Cope Parish, St. Catherine Church
6 Windsorville Rd.
Broad Brook, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

"Guess I died."

John Patrick Grace, II, born Feb. 1, 1944, died July 16, 2019, son of the late John Patrick, Sr. and Gertrude (Wyse) Grace. I had a wonderful life, thanks to God and AA. They call me "Farmer John" in AA. I especially thank my sponsors: Frank Delaney, Windsor, Carl Streeter, Enfield, Joe Pieva, Manchester, Joe Mack, Enfield, Alan, Windsor Locks, Harvey, Rockville, Ed Sloan, Granby, Dave Bartlett, Manchester, Pete S., Manchester. They changed my life. They made me dependable, spiritual, and honest. I achieved more in life beyond my wildest dreams. I worked at Electric Boat as an outside machinist on the first Trident Submarine. Then I worked at Hamilton Standard as a development fuel control builder. I retired in 1995.

I have five beautiful children, Deborah, John III, William, Heather, and Joseph; I have nine grandchildren; five sisters all special in their own way, Sharon, Marion, Lorraine, Janet, and Cindy: brothers-in-law, Bob Boroski, Danny Fitzin, Henry Mas, Gary Winter, and Roger Thibodeau. I have many wonderful nieces and nephews and a ton of cousins. I have more friends than I could ever imagine. Thank God for my soul mate, Mary. She's an angel. She put me in heaven since the first day I met her. We fished together, played cards together and slot car racing together. I spent every minute of my time with her. Mary Darman from Windsor, I'll miss her the most. Thanks Mary. John.

A memorial mass will be held Monday, July 22, 10 a.m. at St. Marianne Cope Parish, St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Rd., Broad Brook. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, New Milford at the convenience of the family.

Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

To leave online condolences please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 19 to July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Suffield, CT   (860) 668-7324
funeral home direction icon