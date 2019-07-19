Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Marianne Cope Parish, St. Catherine Church 6 Windsorville Rd. Broad Brook , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Guess I died."



John Patrick Grace, II, born Feb. 1, 1944, died July 16, 2019, son of the late John Patrick, Sr. and Gertrude (Wyse) Grace. I had a wonderful life, thanks to God and AA. They call me "Farmer John" in AA. I especially thank my sponsors: Frank Delaney, Windsor, Carl Streeter, Enfield, Joe Pieva, Manchester, Joe Mack, Enfield, Alan, Windsor Locks, Harvey, Rockville, Ed Sloan, Granby, Dave Bartlett, Manchester, Pete S., Manchester. They changed my life. They made me dependable, spiritual, and honest. I achieved more in life beyond my wildest dreams. I worked at Electric Boat as an outside machinist on the first Trident Submarine. Then I worked at Hamilton Standard as a development fuel control builder. I retired in 1995.



I have five beautiful children, Deborah, John III, William, Heather, and Joseph; I have nine grandchildren; five sisters all special in their own way, Sharon, Marion, Lorraine, Janet, and Cindy: brothers-in-law, Bob Boroski, Danny Fitzin, Henry Mas, Gary Winter, and Roger Thibodeau. I have many wonderful nieces and nephews and a ton of cousins. I have more friends than I could ever imagine. Thank God for my soul mate, Mary. She's an angel. She put me in heaven since the first day I met her. We fished together, played cards together and slot car racing together. I spent every minute of my time with her. Mary Darman from Windsor, I'll miss her the most. Thanks Mary. John.



A memorial mass will be held Monday, July 22, 10 a.m. at St. Marianne Cope Parish, St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Rd., Broad Brook. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, New Milford at the convenience of the family.



Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







"Guess I died."John Patrick Grace, II, born Feb. 1, 1944, died July 16, 2019, son of the late John Patrick, Sr. and Gertrude (Wyse) Grace. I had a wonderful life, thanks to God and AA. They call me "Farmer John" in AA. I especially thank my sponsors: Frank Delaney, Windsor, Carl Streeter, Enfield, Joe Pieva, Manchester, Joe Mack, Enfield, Alan, Windsor Locks, Harvey, Rockville, Ed Sloan, Granby, Dave Bartlett, Manchester, Pete S., Manchester. They changed my life. They made me dependable, spiritual, and honest. I achieved more in life beyond my wildest dreams. I worked at Electric Boat as an outside machinist on the first Trident Submarine. Then I worked at Hamilton Standard as a development fuel control builder. I retired in 1995.I have five beautiful children, Deborah, John III, William, Heather, and Joseph; I have nine grandchildren; five sisters all special in their own way, Sharon, Marion, Lorraine, Janet, and Cindy: brothers-in-law, Bob Boroski, Danny Fitzin, Henry Mas, Gary Winter, and Roger Thibodeau. I have many wonderful nieces and nephews and a ton of cousins. I have more friends than I could ever imagine. Thank God for my soul mate, Mary. She's an angel. She put me in heaven since the first day I met her. We fished together, played cards together and slot car racing together. I spent every minute of my time with her. Mary Darman from Windsor, I'll miss her the most. Thanks Mary. John.A memorial mass will be held Monday, July 22, 10 a.m. at St. Marianne Cope Parish, St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Rd., Broad Brook. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, New Milford at the convenience of the family.Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.To leave online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 19 to July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close