John R. "Jack" Pastormerlo Sr., 91, passed peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.



Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, to the late John and Anna (Zebrowski) Pastormerlo, Jack was educated in Enfield schools, and went on to pursue some study at Western New England College. He was first employed by the Bigelow Sanford Co., where he met his beloved wife, Helen. He then embarked on a career with A.G. Spalding Co. in Chicopee, Massachusetts. At the time of his retirement in 1991, he was production manager of the Golf Club Department. Jack enjoyed traveling with his wife, casino hopping, cheering on UConn Husky basketball, Yankees baseball, and the roller coaster ride that comes with being a New York Giants fan.



He leaves his loving wife of 69 years, Helen (Kudla) Pastormerlo; and sons, John Pastormerlo and his wife, Louise, and Michael Pastormerlo and his wife, Theresa; grandchildren, Amy (Peter) Santanella, Laurie (Rudy) DeCiantis and Matthew (Rachel) Pastormerlo; and five great-grandchildren.



All services will be private.



Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the ., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, or to the Enfield Food Self, P.O. Box 699, Enfield, CT 06083 because Jack always loved a good meal.



