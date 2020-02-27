John R. Sharrow

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Sharrow.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Obituary
Send Flowers

John R. Sharrow, 69, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Son of the late Gerald and Catherine (Loalbo) Sharrow, he was born in Hartford on Oct. 21, 1950. John held a number of professions throughout his life and was a real estate agent for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed tending to his tomato plants and vegetable garden, and sunning himself at the beach. He will be most remembered for his remarkable sense of humor, which he maintained even throughout his illness.

John is survived by his children, Nicholas and Joseph Sharrow; his sister, Linda Randazzo of Enfield; four grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary Sharrow.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Feb. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.

Donations in John's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.