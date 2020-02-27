John R. Sharrow, 69, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Son of the late Gerald and Catherine (Loalbo) Sharrow, he was born in Hartford on Oct. 21, 1950. John held a number of professions throughout his life and was a real estate agent for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed tending to his tomato plants and vegetable garden, and sunning himself at the beach. He will be most remembered for his remarkable sense of humor, which he maintained even throughout his illness.
John is survived by his children, Nicholas and Joseph Sharrow; his sister, Linda Randazzo of Enfield; four grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary Sharrow.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Feb. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.
Donations in John's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020