John R. Stygar, 81, (born on March 7, 1938), passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
John lived a long and wonderful life. He is survived by his sisters, Marion Howard and Joan Winslow, both of Bolton; his brother-in-law, Jim Howard, also of Bolton; his niece, Deborah Howard of Maine; and two nephews, James Howard of Manchester, and Craig Winslow of Southbury.
Born in Connecticut, John attended St. James Elementary School and graduated from Manchester High School. He was a lifelong resident of Bolton. John was self-employed, owning and operating Manchester Sweeping and Stygar Snowplowing.
John was an ardent auto racing enthusiast. He owned a racecar and as part of a team, he enjoyed much success at tracks throughout the Northeast. One of his greatest joys was restoring a 1955 Chevy.
John was known as a kind and compassionate man who would help anyone who asked. John was an avid collector, we will always remember John saying to us, "Ya never know when you're going to need it." He was also an organ donor.
To celebrate John's life, please join the family for calling hours on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Willimantic.
Donations may be made to the Joe Niekro Foundation Brain Aneurysms, AVMs & Hemorrhagic Strokes Giving
www.joeniekrofoundation.com/ways-to-give/general-donation/
A special thanks to the staff at St. Francis Hospital for all their care and attention to such a wonderful man.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020